Betfred Challenge Cup final: Huddersfield Giants v Wigan Warriors Venue: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium Date: Saturday, 28 May Kick-off: 15:00 BST Coverage: Live on BBC One and iPlayer, commentary on BBC Radio 5 live, BBC Radio Leeds and BBC Radio Manchester, live text commentary on BBC Sport website and app

One year ago, hardly anyone outside of Wigan Warriors' inner sanctum had heard of Matty Peet.

But on Saturday he will be the club's head coach leading the Warriors in their attempt to win a record-extending 20th Challenge Cup final.

In just a matter of months since his shock appointment as the new Warriors boss he has restored the club to the status of genuine trophy hunters.

In the other dugout, Ian Watson - hoping to steer his Huddersfield team to a first cup final win since 1953 - is now an established member of Super League's coaching elite.

He had already led unfashionable Salford to a Grand Final and Challenge Cup final before switching to the Giants.

But, it was not that long ago that the former Wales international would have been given no chance of ever coaching at the top level.

Now that both are in high-profile hot-seats, they hope they are leading the charge for a resurgence of British coaches.

"I'd be proud to do that," Peet told the 5 Live rugby league podcast. "It's something that motivates me."

Peet bringing a different perspective

Matty Peet shares a moment with Jai Field, one of Wigan's stars of the 2022 season

The 38-year-old English literature graduate is a born and bred Wiganer, but he never played professionally. Touring New Zealand as an amateur international was the pinnacle of his playing career.

And, in 13 years as part of the Wigan scholarship and academy coaching set up - broken only by a one-year spell as an assistant at Sale's rugby union side - he never really believed he would ever be 'top dog'.

So when was his first inkling that he could be the head coach?

"It was probably a day or two before it was officially announced," he admitted. "I had several meetings where I presented how I would approach it, but it was only in the last meeting that I thought that it might be on.

"Then it all got very real, very quickly. It was exciting because I knew we could make a difference. We're a long way off doing that, but we've laid some good foundations."

Peet's appointment before this season was met by raised eyebrows across the game.

One of rugby league's most famous clubs had chosen a relative unknown.

Most other clubs of Wigan's size would, and do, go searching the ranks of the National Rugby League coaching set-ups in Australia and New Zealand, whenever they have a vacancy.

Ian Watson (right) has put smiles on the faces at the Giants, such as Luke Yates and Tui Lolohea

Huddersfield boss Watson has applauded Wigan's unusual move and he hopes that having two young British coaches walking out at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium can persuade more clubs to look closer to home in the future.

"It gets me a little bit at how people are so quick to jump on the 'let's get an Australian coach', because they've supposedly got to be the best coaches in the world," said Watson, 45, who got his first chance in Super League at Salford six years ago.

"I remember Tim Sheens [former Australia head coach] coming over and he said: 'Do not think you're not as good as any of those coaches in the NRL, because technically and tactically you are better'.

"They just have the best players in the world."

Watson & Peet setting new trend

Huddersfield thrash Hull KR to reach Challenge Cup final

Watson, a scheming half-back as a player, made a record-breaking 30 appearances for Wales. But most of his playing career was spent outside Super League.

As a player-coach at Swinton in 2014, the big jobs all looked unreachable.

"It was all blocked off. Clubs always went for Australian coaches," Watson added.

He got his break at Salford as interim boss after Iestyn Harris left in 2015 and he grabbed his opportunity. They reached the Grand Final in 2019 and the Challenge Cup final in 2020. Both were lost, but his reputation was made.

"A lot of people think the NRL is the pinnacle so let's go and get an Australian coach, when I don't think that's the way," he continued.

"So I hope with myself and Matty being in charge for a Challenge Cup final it bodes well for all the younger British coaches."

It is something that Peet agrees with wholeheartedly.

"I get asked a lot about not having played at a certain level but I know if I was Australian I wouldn't even get asked that question," said the new Wigan boss.

"I do notice that. I've been an admirer of Ian Watson for a long time. But there's a lot of good British coaches. The RFL does a good job of educating its coaches, but what we need is a pathway.

"And hopefully people like myself and Ian do a decent enough job because people tend to follow trends don't they?"

Connection, hard work, support, trust

Both have already made a big difference at their clubs. Wigan insiders talk about how the discipline and togetherness has improved markedly under Peet. As well as being cup finalists they look genuine contenders for a Grand Final spot as well this year.

Peet laid out his philosophy.

"It's the connection between the group," he said. "Real simple trust, looking after the lads, looking after one another. And a real connection with the town and the fans. They're my co-philosophies.

"We've tweaked and changed some of the ways we train and the way we approach games, but first and foremost I think it's about a high level of challenge and a very demanding environment, but everyone knowing they are supported."

Huddersfield have also been catching the eye this year, with a promise also of making a genuine fight for a place in the Grand Final.

After a difficult first year in charge, Watson is making a real impact with the Giants. His philosophy?

"It's about competitiveness and hard work," he said. "It's about your efforts and working hard for your team. It's a team first mentality."

Both of them will be under the spotlight this week as the Challenge Cup final tests their man-management skills and tactical acumen.

But, both are delighted that whoever lifts the trophy on Saturday, it will be a home-made success.