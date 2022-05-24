Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Betfred Challenge Cup Venue: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London Date: Saturday, 28 May Kick-off: 15:00 BST Coverage: Live on BBC One, iPlayer and BBC Sport app, live on BBC Radio 5 Live and local radio, live text coverage

James Child will referee the Challenge Cup final for the first time in his career, taking charge of Huddersfield versus Wigan on Saturday, 28 May.

The 38-year-old will lead out the teams at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium for his first as main official, having been a touch judge on five occasions.

He has also been video referee twice, and is currently in his 13th season as a full-time official.

"It is an honour to be appointed," Child said of the decision.

"The Challenge Cup is so special to many rugby league fans and the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium looks to be an amazing venue for such a prestigious event."

Child has already taken charge of a Grand Final at Old Trafford in 2017, when Leeds beat Castleford.

Head of officials Steve Ganson added: "He is thoroughly deserving of the appointment after a strong start to 2022. James has a strong team of officials around him who we know will perform to a high level come Saturday in London."

Jack Smith and Jonny Roberts will be touch judges for the match, while Chris Kendall will be situated in the truck as video referee.

Last year's official Liam Moore, who also took charge in 2020 as well, will oversee the precursor 1895 Cup final between holders Featherstone and Leigh.

Betfred Challenge Cup Final- Huddersfield Giants v Wigan Warriors

Referee: James Child

Touch Judges: Johnny Roberts, Jack Smith

Video Referee: Chris Kendall

Reserve Referee: Tom Grant

Reserve Touch Judge: Warren Turley

Match Commissioner: Steve Williams

Time Keeper: Nick Hope

AB Sundecks 1895 Cup Final- Featherstone Rovers v Leigh Centurions

Referee: Liam Moore

Touch Judges: Andy Smith, Neil Horton

Reserve Referee: Marcus Griffiths

Reserve Touch Judge: Mike Smaill

In Goal: Dean Bowmer

In Goal: Richard Thompson

Match Commissioner: Phil Smith

Time Keeper: Keith Leyland