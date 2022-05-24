Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Kyle Amor scored at Wembley in the 2021 Challenge Cup final to help Saints beat Castleford

St Helens have loaned prop Kyle Amor to Super League rivals Warrington Wolves for the remainder of the 2022 Super League season.

The Ireland international, 34, has scored 42 tries in 343 career games and has won Challenge Cup and Grand Final honours with Saints.

However, his game time has been limited this season and Warrington are looking to add extra bulk to their forwards.

"To get back playing is a big thing for me," Amor told the club website.

"I wasn't perhaps getting enough game time as I would have liked to at Saints and when I got a phone call from Warrington about the opportunity and I could feel myself getting excited again."

He joins Kiwi front-rower Thomas Mikaele in joining the Wire mid-season, with Rob Butler having joined Wakefield earlier this month.

Boss Daryl Powell added: "We have been looking to strengthen our front-row options after allowing Rob Butler to leave for Wakefield and I believe Kyle is a quality signing for us midway through the season.

"He will add depth and experience to our squad and I also expect key leadership skills to come from his time at St Helens."