Matty Lees has made a total of 95 appearances for St Helens, 13 of which have come during the 2022 season

St Helens prop forward Matty Lees has signed a three-year contract extension to remain with the reigning Super League champions.

The 24-year-old has been with the club since he was 16 and made his senior debut during the 2017 season.

He has gone on to help Saints to win three successive Super League titles as well as last season's Challenge Cup.

"It feels like it is going to be a good challenge for me to lead this forward pack in the years ahead," he said.

"It is such a great club, the history and everything we have won over the last couple of years means I am just made up to sign again and I am looking forward to the next few years here."

After suffering a perforated bowel in a game against Leeds Rhinos in 2019, Lees missed that season's Challenge Cup final, Super League Grand Final and a call-up to the Great Britain Lions squad.

"It is always a worry with injuries, and it was a difficult time, but I am happy I got through that and put myself in a position where I was able to get that 10 shirt and kick on," he added.