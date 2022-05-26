Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Betfred Challenge Cup final: Huddersfield v Wigan Venue: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium Date: Saturday, 28 May Kick-off: 15:00 BST Coverage: Live on BBC One and iPlayer, full commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live and local radio, live text on the BBC Sport website

Wigan will need to be on their game to handle the emotional occasion of Saturday's Challenge Cup final against Huddersfield, says boss Matt Peet.

Warriors have seen off Salford, Wakefield and rivals St Helens to reach the final in north London.

It is Peet's first season in the job, and he is only one victory away from ending a nine-year wait to win the cup.

"We're not going to shy away from it, we want to embrace the pressure," Peet told BBC Radio Manchester.

"We want to embrace the occasion, but we've got to be present for 80 minutes on Saturday afternoon."

Peet was a fan when the Cherry and Whites made Wembley a second home during the late 1980s and early 1990s, with eight straight final victories.

However, the win over Hull in 2013 was their last success in the showpiece, and their 2017 defeat by the same opposition was their last appearance in the decider.

"I just really want to win for so many people, including the owner and those who gave me this opportunity," he added.

"And particularly the supporters, who've been supportive of me, of us and what we're trying to achieve."

Watson appreciates 'massive' Giants opportunity

Huddersfield thrash Hull KR to reach Challenge Cup final

Standing in the way of Peet and Wigan are Ian Watson and Huddersfield, another aspiring club with a young British coach who have eyes on the prize.

Watson was a finalist with Salford in 2020, little more than a year after taking the Red Devils to their first Super League Grand Final.

Having swapped Salford for the Giants, the onus is on the 45-year-old to deliver a trophy within two years of taking the job.

"It's massive, it's massive for the club," Watson told BBC Radio Leeds.

"The players are very level-headed and focused on doing their job, so I think the atmosphere and excitement is more on the outside.

"The game is nip-and-tuck, no-one's really certain how it will go and that builds the atmosphere. We'll leave everyone else to get excited about it and we'll get on with our job."

Team news

Huddersfield are without half-back Theo Fages, but do name backs Will Pryce and Olly Russell in the squad after suspension and injury doubt respectively.

Back-rower Chris McQueen is another welcome returnee.

Wigan captain Tommy Leuluai is named in the 21-man squad for Wembley, along with Kaide Ellis.

Sam Halsall and Matty Nicholson make way, while hooker Sam Powell remains suspended for one more game.

Huddersfield (from): Pryce, McGillvary, Leutele, Golding, Lolohea, Hill, Levi, Lawrence, Jones, McQueen, Yates, English, Greenwood, Cogger, Trout, O'Brien, Wilson, Cudjoe, Russell, Senior, Hewitt

Wigan (from): French, Bibby, Thornley, Marshall, Cust, Leuluai, Singleton, Mago, Isa, Farrell, Bateman, Smithies, Ellis, Smith, Partington, Havard, Byrne, Shorrocks, Field, Miski, O'Neill

Referee: James Child