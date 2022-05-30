Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Jake Mamo was born in Gosford and grew up on the New South Wales central coast

Castleford Tigers have allowed centre Jake Mamo to return to Australia for a period of compassionate leave.

The 27-year-old Gosford-born back has five tries in 12 games for the Tigers since his move from Warrington for the 2022 Super League season.

Mamo will miss next weekend's home game against Wigan on 4 June, and the 12 June trip to Toulouse Olympique the following week.

He has also played for Newcastle in the NRL and Huddersfield Giants.