Sione Mata'utia has become a frequently-used weapon for St Helens on the edges

Back-rower Sione Mata'utia has triggered a one-year extension to his contract with reigning Super League champions St Helens.

The 25-year-old joined Saints on an initial two-year deal with the option of a third season when he arrived from Australian NRL side Newcastle in 2021.

Mata'utia has played 31 games, scoring eight tries, and won the Grand Final at Old Trafford last year.

"I would love to stay for longer," Mata'utia said.

"Obviously I do also have to think about my partner and my kids who are away from home. We will see how it goes and there is a lot of time before we have to look at that."

Still the youngest ever Kangaroos international for Australia, the Samoa-qualified Mata'utia has moved from the backs to the forwards during his career and has nurtured the skills he honed as a three-quarter into his role on the edge as a back-row.

"It took me 12 months or so to fit into the group and figure out where I could add some value and take my game to the next level," he added.

"But I feel like I have started the year well and although things didn't go my way with injuries, I am excited about the rest of the year and next season."