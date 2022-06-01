Shaun Kenny-Dowall: Hull KR captain extends contract to end of 2023
Rugby League
Hull KR captain Shaun Kenny-Dowall has extended his contract until the end of the 2023 campaign.
The 34-year-old Australian is in his third year with the Super League side after joining from Newcastle Knights.
"It's been ongoing for the past few weeks. It was pretty straightforward and easy to sign on," he told the club website.
"I'm ecstatic to sign on for another year and get the opportunity to have another 12 months locked in."