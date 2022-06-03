Leeds were utterly dominant once David Fusitu'a put them ahead early on

Betfred Super League Warrington (4) 4 Try: Ashton Leeds (20) 40 Tries: Fusitu'a 2, Leeming, Hardaker, Donaldson, Handley 2, Thompson Goals: Martin 4

Leeds Rhinos blew away a disappointing Warrington Wolves to continue their Super League revival under Rohan Smith with a fourth win in five games.

Tries from David Fusitu'a, Kruise Leeming, Zak Hardaker and James Donaldson gave Leeds half-time control, with Matty Ashton's try in reply.

Rhys Martin's goals added to the Rhinos tally, and Ash Handley's score out wide was too easy against a slack defence.

Bodene Thompson, Fusitu'a and Handley tries outlined Leeds' dominance.

This loss puts more pressure on Warrington boss Daryl Powell, who was brought in to rebuild the club but has struggled to implement his overhaul - and they have now lost their last four games.

Smith's arrival in April from Norths Devils in Australia's Queensland Cup competition had hardly been greeted with enthusiasm by the Blue and Amber faithful.

However, his impact following on from Jamie Jones-Buchanan's interim stint has dragged the Headingley side up the table, and their last two performances in particular against Wakefield and now the Wire have shown signs of a clicking into gear.

They had to run an early gauntlet from Warrington, who broke through on the right but were unable to take points away from those raids, but once they had a foothold from a wonderful Fusitu'a try via Leeming's cute kick, they were scarcely threatened.

On the back of solid work from the Rhinos pack, the buzzing Leeming created panic in tandem with ex-Wolves pair Richie Myler and Blake Austin.

Myler's tip on put Hardaker away to create Leeming's score, while Austin's kick was tapped down for Donaldson to cross.

It was a very different story for Warrington's chief creators Stefan Ratchford and George Williams, the latter throwing an intercept for Handley's second and also did not have his radar on with the boot.

The Wire lost their way completely as Leeds struck three tries without reply before the break, and their defensive effort was sorely lacking in the second half as fans' frustration was audible.

Warrington: Widdop; Wrench, Mata'utia, King, Ashton; Ratchford, Williams; Philbin, D. Clark, Cooper, Currie, Holmes, Magoulias

Interchanges: Bullock, Davis, Mulhern, Amor

Leeds: Hardaker; Fusitu'a, Martin, Sutcliffe, Handley; Austin, Myler; Tetevano, Leeming, Oledzki, Thompson, Gannon, Smith

Interchanges: Prior, Dwyer, O'Connor, Donaldson

Referee: J. Smith.