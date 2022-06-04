Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Liam Marshall scored the winning try for Wigan in a dramatic end to the 2022 Challenge Cup final

Betfred Super League Castleford (12) 12 Tries: Eden, Edwards Goals: O'Brien 2 Wigan (4) 32 Tries: Marshall 2, French, Miski, Bibby, Farrell Goals: Smith 4

Liam Marshall scored two tries and set up another as Wigan came from behind to beat Castleford in Super League.

Greg Eden and Kenny Edwards gave Cas an early lead but they had Mahe Fonua sent to the bin for kicking out at Wigan's Liam Farrell after 30 minutes.

The visitors made their advantage count through Marshall, before he set up Bevan French's try after the break.

Marshall scored his second, in between Abbas Miski and Jake Bibby going over, while Farrell wrapped up the victory.

Wigan made four changes to their starting line-up after last weekend's thrilling Challenge Cup win over Huddersfield, but it was Cas - who brought in Eden and Bureta Faraimo - who started stronger.

Edwards' score for Cas came from a tremendous flowing set from the hosts before he dummied French and fended off Oliver Partington to turn and ground the ball under the posts.

Marshall, who ran in at the corner against Huddersfield to give Warriors their 20th Challenge Cup, crossed with a similar effort soon after Edwards' try, but it was chalked off for a forward pass in the build-up.

Fonua's yellow card came after both he and Farrell went to ground in a battle for the ball, with the Wigan forward reacting angrily to the encounter.

Referee James Child sent Fonua to the bin for the final stages of the first half and Wigan wasted no time in taking advantage as Marshall went over in the corner to follow up his cup heroics.

Early into the second half, Wigan added another impressive score as Marshall threaded a neat kick through the Castleford defence which bounced favourably for French to capture and ground, stunning the hosts.

Matt Peet's side then began to dominate, with Miski, Bibby and Farrell's tries overturning their deficit as the Warriors sealed a first league win in three games in style.

Castleford: Hampshire, Olpherts, Faraimo, Fonua, Eden, O'Brien, Trueman, Westerman, Lawler, Edwards, Griffin, McShane, Watts.

Interchanges: Milner, Massey, Smith, Matagi.

Wigan: French, Miski, Thornley, Bibby, Marshall, Field, Smith, Singleton, Powell, Byrne, Farrell, Isa, Ellis.

Interchanges: Mago, Partington, Havard, Shorrocks.

Referee: J. Child.