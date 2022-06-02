Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Agnatius Paasi has played in 12 of St Helens' 13 Super League games this season

Tonga prop Agnatius Paasi has triggered a one-year extension at St Helens.

The 30-year-old will now stay with the Super League champions until at least the end of the 2023 season.

Paasi has made 36 appearances for Saints since joining from New Zealand Warriors in November 2020.