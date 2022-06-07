Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Mike Cooper has played for England on nine occasions

Wigan will sign prop Mike Cooper from Warrington from the 2023 Super League season onwards, on an initial one-year deal with a further year's option.

Cooper has been with his hometown club for 14 years, across two stints either side of a three-year stay at St George Illawarra in Australia between 2014-16.

The 33-year-old has played 269 games for the Wire but was out of contract at the end of the current campaign.

"To join Wigan is a huge honour for me," England forward Cooper said.

"Once I'd spoke to Matty [Peet, head coach] I knew straightaway this was the right move.

"I have plenty left in the tank and I will join this great club with a huge drive to be successful and win trophies."

At Warrington, Cooper won the Challenge Cup in 2019, and joins a Warriors side who have already secured that trophy for 2022 and are among the title challengers in Super League.

His current club, under Daryl Powell, have already signed Catalans front-row duo Gil Dudson and Sam Kasiano for 2023, as well as adding West Tigers prop Thomas Mikaele on an immediate basis.