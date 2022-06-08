Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Matt Whitley has made 13 appearances for Catalans Dragons this season

Catalans Dragons back rower Matt Whitley has signed a new two-year deal.

The 26-year-old England Knights international joined Les Dracs from Widnes Vikings in 2019 and has scored 28 tries in 71 appearances.

Steve McNamara's men are second in the Super League table, with 10 wins from their opening 14 matches this season.