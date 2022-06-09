Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Jake Connor has made 13 Super League appearances for Hull FC so far this season

Hull FC full-back Jake Connor will miss 10 to 12 weeks of the season after sustaining a medial ligament injury.

Connor came off with the knee injury midway through the second half of their golden-point drop-goal defeat by Wakefield Trinity on Sunday.

"Thankfully the injury doesn't require surgery, so Jake will begin his rehab immediately," boss Brett Hodgson said.

"We're thankful that he'll potentially get the chance to feature again at the back end of the season for us."

Connor's absence gives Jamie Shaul the chance to step up in place of his fellow full-back as Hull, who are fifth in the table, negotiate the second half of the regular Super League season.

Hodgson added: "Jamie has got the opportunity now to step forward and show the class he possesses.

"He, and the other players around him, have got the quality to help us move forward and continue progressing as a group over the coming months."