Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

L-R: Katie Carr, Rosie Carr, Ffion Jones, Sara Jones

Women's Rugby League international: Wales v England Venue: Pandy Park, Cross Keys Date: Sunday, 12 June Kick-off: 13:00 BST Coverage: Report on BBC Sport website and app.

A little piece of sporting history could be made on Sunday with the possibility that two sets of twins could feature in a Wales rugby league international for the first time.

Wales take on England at the home of Cross Keys RFC in what will be their third Test since forming a women's side in 2019.

Rosie and Katie Carr are in line to win their first caps, while Ffion and Sara Jones, both capped last year, also feature in the 19-player squad.

The 20-year-old Carr twins from Bridgend switched codes last year having played union with Pencoed Phoenix. They joined Bridgend Blue Bulls and went on to help Cardiff Demons win the Super League South grand final.

The Jones' path to league was a little different, the 22-year-old's from Llanelli enjoyed national success in judo, rugby sevens and touch rugby before signing on to play with the Bulls and Demons.

The foursome have known each other since they were teenagers and agree it would be a special moment should they all run out at Pandy Park.

"It'll be pretty cool to do it together," said Ffion.

"When we turn up people are like 'there's two sets of twins', but we have played together since we were 15 and it's always been the four of us."

Ffion was a travelling reserve when Sara won her first cap against England, but featured in the second game.

"When I got the call for Ireland Sara was in the team, so we were both there for each other's first caps and that was really special," Ffion said.

"I couldn't think of anyone better to share it with because we both understand exactly how each other feels."

The Carr twins are hoping to experience similar emotions on Sunday should they make their debuts.

"It would be a dream come true as soppy as that sounds," said Rosie.

"We have been building for quite a long time and it would just be unreal, especially because it's down here in south Wales and all our family would be there."

Rosie Carr scoring for Cardiff Demons against the Army

All four twins agreed there was a special connection between sisters and neither would be the player they are now without the other.

"A few years ago one of our coaches termed us "twin-sync" because we just know where we are on the pitch and that she is always going to be there on my shoulder," said Rosie.

"We push each other to be better. So if Katie makes a line break, I know that I've got to speed up to get there, or if she's put in a big hit, I have to try and do it harder to have one up on her."

"We're quite selfless in a sense though," said Katie.

"I'm like she's better than me, she can do this, I can't."

Ffion added it is difficult to describe the relationship unless you are a twin.

"You're literally best friends and you just know that they're always there," she said.

"If any of us is having a bad day or wants to give up, we're like 'come on, we started together so let's carry on and do this'."

Sara Jones in action against Ireland at Colwyn Bay

The last time Wales played England they were defeated 60-0 in Warrington, before losing 26-24 to Ireland in Colwyn Bay, but in the past 12 months most of the players have been through a Super League season.

Sara says they have definitely made progress.

"I'd never played a proper game of rugby league before playing England which was a bit of a shock to the system," she said.

"I was still learning the rules to be honest, but I feel this year we have come a very long way as a squad."

Sunday will also see another record broken when Bryonie King becomes the youngest female and second youngest player of all time to captain a Wales rugby league Test side.

She will be 18 years, nine months and 29 days.

Only Harry Jones, who led Wales in a men's wheelchair international against France in 2015, was younger.

"I can't wait to show everyone how much we have improved and come forward since our last fixture against Ireland," said King.

"We have grown so much as a squad and this is just a start of our journey.

"I'm honoured and privileged to be selected as captain. It is an amazing opportunity for myself and my family."

Bryonie King made her English Premiership debut for Gloucester-Hartpury last year

After Sunday's Test against England, Wales will return to Pandy Park on 19 June to play Italy in the opening game of the first Women's European Championship B competition.

It is a welcome return to international rugby league for Cross Keys.

The last game to be staged there was almost 25 years ago when the late Hugh Waddell helped an amateur Scotland side to victory over Wales A in 1998.

Wales will be hoping to get back to winning ways on Sunday, and hopefully for the twins breaking a record along the way.