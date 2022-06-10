Nathan Cullen has yet to play a first team game for Hull Kingston Rovers

Hull Kingston Rovers' Nathan Cullen has joined Cornwall on a month's loan.

The 19-year-old forward comes in with Jack Ray out with a broken hand and Anthony Mullally facing a suspension.

"We need some cover in that area and although Jack Ray is well on the road to recovery, we still don't know when he will be back," Cornwall head coach Neil Kelly told the club website external-link .

"We are going to be without Anthony for one game so I'm very grateful to Hull KR for agreeing to loan us Nathan.

"It will be a step up for him from reserve grade football to League One but the people I have spoken too within the game say he's a very good prospect. We look forward to seeing him in a Cornwall shirt."