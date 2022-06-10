Liam Farrell won the Challenge Cup with Wigan Warriors this season, the third time he had won the competition with the club

Wigan Warriors second rower Liam Farrell has signed a new three-year deal to remain with the Super League club until the end of 2025.

The 31-year-old came through Wigan's scholarship system and has spent his entire senior career at the club.

He has won one World Club Challenge, four Super League titles and three Challenge Cups since his 2010 debut.

"To have had the career I've had and hopefully some bright years ahead of us as well, I'm very pleased," he said.

"I have fond memories of playing in finals and cup finals and I'd like to think there's quite a few to come as well with the healthy young talent and experience we've got.

"I wouldn't wish for anything than being here. Being a little lad and coming in the stands with my mum and dad when I was eight or nine, going on to be a ball boy and playing in the academy, I'm probably a typical Wigan lad who wanted to play for Wigan and have been very fortunate enough to do that.

"I came in just at the right time. I was around the fringes in 2009 and Madge [Michael Maguire] liked what he saw of me and he put me in. To go on and play in the Grand Final in 2010 was unbelievable and there's been so much success off that back of it and I feel very privileged."

A Harry Sunderland Trophy and four-time Super League Dream Team member, Farrell has scored 126 tries in 312 appearances and has also made 10 England appearances.

"Liam is enjoying another outstanding season, his consistent levels of performance are down to his relentless dedication and excellence in his preparation. He is an important leader for the Club which is a role he takes great pride in," boss Matt Peet added.