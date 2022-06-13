Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Jack Welsby has been a key figure in the last two seasons for champions St Helens

Catalans Dragons' Michael McIlorum could make his first England appearance since 2013 after being named in Shaun Wane's 20-man squad for Saturday's game against the Combined Nations All-Stars.

The hooker, who switched to Ireland at the 2017 World Cup, now returns to the fold under his former boss at Wigan.

His team-mate Mike McMeeken is also recalled, having last played in 2017.

St Helens pair Jack Welsby and Joe Batchelor, plus Warrington outside-back Matty Ashton, are potential debutants.

Huddersfield's Jake Wardle is also included, adding outside back options to a pool that is without an Australian-based NRL players.

Senior internationals such as Jonny Lomax and Mark Percival miss out through injury but there is experience in Saints prop Alex Walmsley, Salford centre or back-rower Kallum Watkins and Wigan second row Liam Farrell.

Another of Wane's former players at Wigan, Dragons full-back Sam Tomkins, will captain the side.

The French club, who reached last season's Grand Final, is one of nine represented in the squad for the game in Warrington.

"Sam epitomises everything that a captain should be - a natural leader who's always in the thick of the action, he's a very smart player," said Wane.

"I've every confidence in every player selected. Some need no introduction and have earned a recall, others are new to the squad and are also in on merit.

"They all have the ability to perform at this level and this is their chance to show myself and England supporters what they can do."

The All-Stars, made up of players from overseas featuring in Super League, beat England in Wane's long-awaited first game in charge last year and are coached by Wigan legend Ellery Hanley.

Full squad: Matty Ashton (Warrington Wolves), Joe Batchelor (St Helens), John Bateman (Wigan Warriors), Mike Cooper (Warrington Wolves), Liam Farrell (Wigan Warriors), Ryan Hall (Hull KR), Matty Lees (St Helens), Michael McIlorum, Mike McMeeken (both Catalans Dragons), Paul McShane (Castleford Tigers), Tommy Makinson (St Helens), Mikolaj Oledzki (Leeds Rhinos), Joe Philbin, Stefan Ratchford (both Warrington Wolves), Sam Tomkins (Catalans Dragons, captain), Alex Walmsley (St Helens), Jake Wardle (Huddersfield Giants), Kallum Watkins (Salford Red Devils), Jack Welsby (St Helens), George Williams (Warrington Wolves)