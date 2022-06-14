Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Sam Powell has made 13 appearances for Wigan Warriors this season, scoring two tries

Wigan Warriors hooker Sam Powell has signed a new two-year contract to stay with the Super League club until 2024.

The 29-year-old made his debut in 2012 and has gone on to make 243 appearances for the Warriors.

During his time at Wigan he has won the World Club Challenge, two Super League titles and two Challenge Cups.

"I'm honoured and delighted to be staying at this great club for at least another two years," Powell told the club's website.

"The club has been everything to me and my family and I couldn't imagine playing anywhere else."

Powell has played 13 games for Wigan Warriors this season, helping them to victory in the Challenge Cup final at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

"Sam guides the team on and off the field and has the competitive spirit that every great Wigan player has," head coach Matt Peet said.

"[He] is determined to make his next few years his best ones and we would expect nothing less from him."