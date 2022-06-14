Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Saturday's fixture also sees England men taking on the Combined Nations All Stars in a double-header

England head coach Craig Richards has added four Leeds Rhinos players to complete his 24-woman squad to face France on Saturday in Warrington.

Rhinos' Caitlin Beevers, Keara Bennett, Courtney Winfield-Hill and Zoe Hornby join the 20 players who beat Wales 32-6 on Sunday.

Bennett, Winfield-Hill and Hornby will be hoping to earn their first England caps.

Beevers made her debut as a 17-year-old against France in 2018.

"It's great to have been able to bring in four additional players to the squad for this weekend's game against France," Richards said.

"This weekend's game is massive in terms of seeing where we are as a squad and building towards the Rugby League World Cup later this year."

The Rugby League World Cup begins on 15 November 2022 with England women starting their campaign against Brazil at Headingley on 1 November.

England squad v France: Dannielle Anderson (Leeds Rhinos), Caitlin Beevers (Leeds Rhinos), Keara Bennett (Leeds Rhinos), Leah Burke (St Helens), Caroline Collie (Bedford Tigers), Jodie Cunningham (St Helens), Hollie Dodd (York City Knights), Grace Field (York City Knights), Fran Goldthorp (Leeds Rhinos), Amy Hardcastle (St Helens), Zoe Harris (St Helens), Zoe Hornby (Leeds Rhinos), Shona Hoyle (St Helens), Tara Jones (St Helens), Bethan Oates (Huddersfield Giants), Georgia Roche (Leeds Rhinos), Emily Rudge (St Helens, captain), Tara Stanley (York City Knights), Beth Stott (St Helens), Paige Travis (St Helens), Vicky Whitfield (St Helens), Georgia Wilson (Wigan Warriors) ,Courtney Winfield-Hill (Leeds Rhinos), Olivia Wood (York City Knights)