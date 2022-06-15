Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Rhys Williams is on 30 Wales caps along with former team-mates Jordan James and Ian Watson ahead of Sunday's game in Albi

Rhys Williams will become Wales men's most-capped rugby league international when he leads them out against France in Albi on Sunday, 19 June.

The Salford Red Devils winger, 32, will make his 31st Wales appearance.

John Kear's initial 30-man squad has been reduced to 21 for the trip.

Wakefield Trinity's Kyle Evans could be among 10 debutants, while Anthony Walker is back five years after thinking his career had ended over a brain issue.

Walker is targeting the Covid-delayed 2021 Rugby League World Cup in England having being cleared to return in 2020, three years after failing a brain scan.

He had retired on medical advice shortly before the 2017 World Cup, but is in contention to be involved in this year's event.

Wales have not played since November 2018, when they beat Ireland to qualify for this year's postponed Rugby League World Cup in England.

Joining Evans as new cap hopefuls are former Under-16s and 19s cap Luis Roberts, Will Evans and former Wales U19s captain Cobi Green as well as Bailey Antrobus, Jude Ferreira, Tom Hopkins, Owen Restall and Lewis Hulme.

Wales squad: Bailey Antrobus (York City Knights), Joe Burke (West Wales Raiders), Chester Butler (Huddersfield Giants; on loan at Bradford Bulls), Michael Butt (Swinton Lions), Connor Davies (Workington Town), Curtis Davies (Workington Town), Will Evans (Whitehaven), Ben Evans (Bradford Bulls), Kyle Evans (Wakefield Trinity), Jude Ferreira (Hull FC; on loan London Broncos), Matty Fozard (Widnes Vikings), Dalton Grant (London Broncos), Cobi Green (Rochdale Hornets), Tom Hopkins (Barrow Raiders), Lewis Hulme (Widnes Vikings), Elliot Kear (Bradford Bulls), Owen Restall (Oldham Roughyeds), Luis Roberts (Leigh Centurions), Luke Thomas (Warrington Wolves), Anthony Walker (Bradford Bulls), Rhys Williams (Salford Red Devils; capt).