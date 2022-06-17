Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

St Helens' second-row forward Joe Batchelor is one of four England debutants

England v Combined Nations All Stars Venue: Halliwell Jones Stadium, Warrington Date: Saturday, 18 June Kick-off: 17:45 BST Coverage: Follow live text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app.

England head coach Shaun Wane has named four debutants in his 17-man squad for their match with the Combined Nations All Stars.

St Helens forwards Joe Batchelor and Matty Lees, along with versatile back Jack Welsby, have all been selected.

Huddersfield Giants' Jake Wardle is also picked for the mid-season international.

The Saints trio have been in fine form this season having propelled the club to top of the Super League.

Huddersfield's Wardle came agonisingly close to winning the Challenge Cup with the Giants earlier this season.

"I've picked a group of players who in my heart I know can do the job," said Wane.

"There's a good spirit in camp. This is the start of the World Cup as far as I'm concerned."

Wane has also selected out-of-sorts Warrington scrum-half George Williams, saying: "I've made the call on George Williams who, on his day, is one of the best in the world.

"If it doesn't work out, it's on me as head coach."

The All Stars squad features players from eight different Super League clubs, will have debutants and will be led by captain Shaun Kenny-Dowall of New Zealand.

Head coach Ellery Hanley said: "I have the utmost trust in this group of players to go out there, give England a real game and get the win we're all craving."

The All Stars team beat England 26-24 in last season's fixture at the same venue.

"The players who took part in last year's fixture have experienced that feeling of beating England and want to do it again," added Hanley.

"That desire has certainly been passed on to the new members of the squad."

England squad v All-Stars: Sam Tomkins (Catalans Dragons, captain). Tommy Makinson (St Helens), Kallum Watkins (Salford Red Devils), Jake Wardle (Huddersfield Giants), Ryan Hall (Hull KR), Jack Welsby (St Helens), George Williams (Warrington Wolves), Alex Walmsley (St Helens), Michael McIlorum (Catalans Dragons), Mike Cooper (Warrington Wolves), Liam Farrell (Wigan Warriors), Mike McMeeken (Catalans Dragons), John Bateman (Wigan Warriors). Interchanges: Paul McShane (Castleford Tigers), Joe Batchelor (St Helens), Matty Lees (St Helens), Mikolaj Oledzki (Leeds Rhinos).

All-Stars squad: Shaun Kenny-Dowall (Hull KR, captain), Peter Mata'utia (Warrington Wolves), Ken Sio (Salford Red Devils), Rhyse Martin (Leeds Rhinos), Mahe Fonua (Castleford Tigers), Jacob Miller (Wakefield Trinity), Brodie Croft (Salford Red Devils), Ligi Sao (Hull FC), Daryl Clark (Warrington Wolves), Zane Tetevano (Leeds Rhinos), Kenny Edwards (Castleford Tigers), Kelepi Tanginoa (Wakefield Trinity), Matt Prior (Leeds Rhinos). Interchanges: Kruise Leeming (Leeds Rhinos), Joe Lovodua (Hull FC), Chris Satae (Hull FC), David Fifita (Wakefield Trinity).