Stefan Ratchford is two away from registering 500 career goals scored after his 462nd and 463rd for Warrington, in addition to 29 for Salford, four for England and four for England Knights

Betfred Super League Warrington (0) 4 Goals: Ratchford 2 Hull FC (0) 0

Warrington ended a five-game losing run as they beat Hull FC in a dour low-scoring Super League fixture.

The two sides played out a stalemate in a scoreless first half, with Stefan Ratchford finally kicking the first points of the match after the break.

Ratchford added a second penalty goal in the second half to narrowly pad out the Wire's lead with 14 minutes left.

Hull could not find a response in a drab game, as they lost for the eighth time in Super League this term.

Warrington ended a five-game losing run, going back to April, with the victory and moved three places behind Hull, who remain fifth and have now lost three games in a row.

Prior to kick-off, Warrington announced external-link that Josh Thewlis has signed a new long-term deal to keep him with the club until the end of the 2026 season.

In a first half of few chances, Hull came closest to getting off the mark when Manu Ma'u offloaded to Luke Gale who then failed a head injury assessment after colliding with Gareth Widdop.

The hosts suffered a blow just before the break as Joe Philbin was forced off with a knock to his ankle but they edged ahead early in the second half through Ratchford's penalty goal.

It was another Ratchford penalty that secured the Wire victory in a fixture that equalled the record for Super League's lowest-scoring game.

Hull FC boss Brett Hodgson told BBC Radio Humberside:

"I'm unbelievably proud of the effort of the boys. I thought we kept constantly turning up for each other throughout the game.

"The effort was great but effort alone doesn't win games. We obviously hurt when we lost Luke Gale. When your half-back goes off it always impacts your play.

"There was a lack of connection between our halves for the rest of the game. The fact we only had two interchanges for the rest of the game meant it was a war of attrition. The spectacle itself wasn't ideal for rugby league which is disappointing."

Warrington: Widdop, Thewlis, Wrench, Mata'utia, Ashton, Ratchford, Williams, Mulhern, Clark, Cooper, Currie, Holmes, Davis

Interchanges: Philbin, Walker, Harrison, Mikaele

Hull FC: Shaul, McIntosh, Wynne, Vulikijapani, Swift, Lovodua, Gale, Evans, Houghton, Satae, Lane, Ma'u, Sao

Interchanges: Brown, Fash, Hookem, Taylor

Referee: J. Child.

