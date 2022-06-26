Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Danny Richardson missed two drop-goal attempts for Castleford before his successful kick in golden point extra time against Catalans

Betfred Super League Castleford (6) 17 Tries: Blair, Hampshire, Olpherts Goals: Richardson 2 Drop-goal: Richardson Catalans (6) 16 Tries: McIlorum, Tomkins, Romano Goals: Tomkins 2

Danny Richardson kicked the winning drop-goal in golden-point extra time as Castleford beat Catalans Dragons in Super League.

Cheyse Blair put Cas in front after almost 27 minutes but Catalans hit back through Michael McIlorum's score.

Ryan Hampshire gave Cas the lead again but Sam Tomkins and Arthur Romano's tries put Catalans in control.

Derrell Olpherts hit back to send it to golden point before Richardson kicked the winning goal to seal victory.

After a scoreless opening stage to the match, Blair put Cas ahead but some swift work from a 40-20 saw Catalans go into the dressing room on level terms at the break.

The game opened up in the second half, with Hampshire sending Cas ahead before Tomkins went over and Romano's interception score.

After Olpherts' levelling try, Richardson twice went for what would have been a game-winning drop-goal and missed both times, forcing the match into golden-point extra time.

Josh Drinkwater missed the chance to kick the winning drop-goal himself with a 50-metre effort, with Jake Trueman also missing soon after in windy conditions at the Jungle.

Tomkins missed Catalans' second attempt just before the first period of extra time drew to a close, but on the resumption Richardson finally kicked the winning point.

Castleford: Hampshire, Faraimo, Blair, Fonua, Olpherts, Richardson, Trueman, Griffin, McShane, Massey, Edwards, Mellor, Westerman.

Interchanges: Watts, Lawler, Milner, Matagi.

Catalans: Tomkins, Davies, Romano, Langi, Yaha, Pearce, Drinkwater, Garcia, McMeeken, Whitley, Bousquet, McIlorum, Napa.

Interchanges: Dudson, Seguier, Goudemand, Chan.

Referee: M. Griffiths.