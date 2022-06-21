Alex Mellor: Castleford Tigers sign Leeds Rhinos back-rower
Last updated on .From the section Rugby League
Castleford Tigers have signed Leeds Rhinos back-rower Alex Mellor on a two-and-a-half-year contract.
The 27-year-old started his career with Bradford Bulls and had three seasons with Huddersfield before joining Leeds in 2020.
He could make his Cas debut against Catalans Dragons on Sunday.
"It feels good, it's been a bit of a long process getting things sorted, so to finally have it all figured out is good," he told the club website.