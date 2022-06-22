Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Josh Reynolds played 160 games in the NRL prior to joining Hull FC ahead of the 2021 season

Hull FC half-back Josh Reynolds has left the Super League club with immediate effect.

The Australian, 33, joined for the 2021 season from National Rugby League side Wests Tigers on a two-year deal with the option of a further year.

He made 25 appearances during his time with Hull, scoring seven tries.

"The club has further agreed with the player that he can depart immediately to open up pathways for future talent in the squad," Hull FC said.

"The club would like to thank Josh for his efforts, whilst wishing him luck for the future."

Hull FC are fifth in the Super League table, having won eight of their 15 league games.