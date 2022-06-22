Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Charley Bodman is hoping for a call-up to the Wales World Cup squad

Cornwall have signed back-row Charley Bodman until the end of the season.

The 20-year-old Welshman moves to the Choughs having been released by their League One rivals Hunslet this week.

He is eligible to face his former club West Wales Raiders on Sunday, having come up through the club's ranks.

"I want to impress Cornwall and John Kear, the head coach of Wales. I know I need to be playing if I am to have any chance of making the Wales World Cup squad," he told the Cornwall website external-link .

"Having game time will tell me if I'm good enough to play at international level.

"I have been asking myself that question over the past few weeks after I wasn't involved with Wales for their game in France.

"I can't wait to get stuck in with Cornwall and give myself the best possible chance of answering all those questions."