Centre Jake Wardle scored on his England debut against the Combined Nations All Stars last week

Warrington Wolves have signed Jake Wardle from Huddersfield Giants on loan for the rest of the 2022 season in a swap deal with Toby King.

The deal sees fellow centre King, 25, move to the Giants with the arrangement reviewed at the end of the season.

Wardle has scored 22 tries in 62 Super League appearances for Huddersfield.

The 23-year-old scored just 11 minutes into his international debut for England in the 18-4 victory over Combined Nations All Stars this month.

Centre King has scored 52 tries to his name for Warrington since 2014, having progressed through their academy.

However, of his 138 appearances for the Wolves, he has only six times for the club so far this year.

Wardle is contracted to the Giants next season and has featured in their last two matches on the wing, but was not selected for the Challenge Cup final in May.

King is also under contract with Warrington until 2024, but was dropped by Powell for the team's most recent win over Hull FC.

"The Toby King and Jake Wardle swap deal was one that came up pretty quickly," said Warrington Wolves head coach Daryl Powell.

"We are looking to build a really exciting outside back division, with youth and pace as a central point of that. Jake fits that bill perfectly, alongside the quality outside backs coming through at the club already."