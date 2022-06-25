Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Winger Josh Charnley is one of the Super League's most prolific try-scorers and sits third on the all-time list

Winger Josh Charnley has joined Championship club Leigh Centurions on loan until the end of the season from Warrington Wolves and signed a further two-year deal next year.

Charnley, 31, has scored 255 tries so far in his career, putting him third in the Super League's all-time ranking.

The England international began his career at Wigan and scored the winner in the team's 2016 Grand Final victory.

Charnley switched codes that year and spent two years with Sale Sharks.

He returned to rugby league after 18 months to sign with Wolves and has made 108 appearances for the club since, scoring 69 tries.

The move to Leigh Centurions links Charnley back up with former Wigan boss Adrian Lam.

"I'm really excited at this opportunity to play for Leigh, become part of the team and contribute towards helping them get up to Super League where they belong" Charnley said external-link .

"I've been watching them the past few weeks and the team seems like they're in a good place.

"I'll be looking to help out in any way possible, if that means helping to mentor the younger boys in the squad then yes I can't wait."