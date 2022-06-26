Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Last year's series winners New South Wales took charge with five unanswered tries in the second half

New South Wales levelled the State of Origin series with a 44-12 win over Queensland in Perth.

The Blues, who have won three of the last four series, edged a tight first half 14-12 before scoring five unanswered tries in the second.

Penrith Panthers half-back Nathan Cleary, 24, converted all seven NSW tries, scoring two himself and kicking a penalty goal for a 24-point haul.

Queensland won game one 16-10 and host the decider in Brisbane on 13 July.

After Cleary's early penalty for the Blues, Queensland second row Felise Kaufusi touched down and Valentine Holmes converted to put them 6-2 ahead.

Matt Burton raced over for NSW's first try to make it 8-6 before the Maroons went back in front through a superb score by Cameron Munster.

Just before the interval, Kaufusi was sin-binned for repeated infringements and the Blues took advantage to establish a half-time lead as Brian To'o charged over.

NSW were the dominant force after the break, crossing five more times through wing Daniel Tupou, Jarome Luai, fellow half-back Cleary's double and Angus Crichton.