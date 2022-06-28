Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Mike McMeeken (left) was recalled for England this season, while Tom Davies made his bow in 2021

England and Catalans Dragons winger Tom Davies will see a specialist to determine the full extent of the knee injury he picked up at Castleford Tigers on Sunday.

The 25-year-old had an MRI scan which found he had damaged his meniscus and medial ligament during the loss.

Davies' international team-mate, back-rower Mike McMeeken, also fractured his right thumb against his old club.

McMeeken, 28, is likely to be out for six to eight weeks with the injury.

Internationally, McMeeken was recalled for his first outing since 2017 against Combined Nations All Stars earlier this month, while Davies played both games during 2021 against the All Stars and France, his first two England appearances.