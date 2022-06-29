Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Kyle Evans (making the tackle) joined Doncaster Knights on a two-year deal ahead of the 2019-20 season

Wakefield Trinity have signed winger Kyle Evans on a deal which runs until the end of the 2022 Super League season.

The 30-year-old has been on trial with Trinity in recent weeks and most recently played in rugby union for Championship side Doncaster Knights.

Evans has also previously had trials with Hull FC as well as Leeds Rhinos.

"I've sacrificed quite a lot in rugby for so little and this is an absolutely massive opportunity for me," he said. external-link

"When at Doncaster Knights, I met Franny [Cummings - Trinity's assistant coach] who got me a trial at Leeds. Unfortunately, Covid cut that short and that opportunity went out of the window.

"To be here now is a real honour for me and I'm over the moon."