Brad Howe joins former Redruth teammate Jamie Prisk in joining Cornwall's rugby league side

Redruth forward Brad Howe has switched rugby codes and joined Cornwall RLFC.

The 26 year-old, who played at number eight for the Reds in National Two South, has agreed a deal until the end of the current rugby league season.

Howe, who also had a stint with Championship side Cornish Pirates, was part of the Cornwall side that won the 2019 County Championship.

"I am looking forward to the change from rugby union and I can't wait to get going," he told the club website.

"I have enjoyed training and I am learning the new rules and the fitness. There is a lot of movement in the defensive sets and I feel a lot fitter than when I started training," he added.

He joins a Cornwall side celebrating their first win in League One since their formation earlier this year - the Choughs won 24-4 at West Wales Raiders on Saturday to end a 10-game losing streak.

"Brad will definitely play games for us." said head coach Neil Kelly.

"He has shown up well in training and has got some explosive speed.

"It is one thing being strong in the middle, but another having power. By Brad's own admission Brad has plenty to learn but we feel the basics of a very good rugby league player are there."