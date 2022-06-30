Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Jamie Dallimore has played for Barrow, Oldham and North Wales

Former Barrow half-back Jamie Dallimore has been banned from all sport for three years after traces of a banned substance were found in a urine sample.

The 33-year-old's out-of-competition sample in October 2021 returned a finding for anabolic agent clenbuterol.

Dallimore said a tablet taken while playing amateur football was the cause, and "an act of utter stupidity". external-link

UK Anti Doping (Ukad) reduced the ban by a year due to Dallimore's early admission and accepting the charges.

The ban started on 16 December 2021, and will expire at midnight on 15 December 2024.

Earlier this month former Whitehaven captain Marc Shackley was given a four-year ban, after also testing positive for clenbuterol after taking a fat burner to slim for surgery on a knee injury.

Dallimore has played for Oldham, North Wales and Barrow in his career, and said he took the tablet to "help boost energy and burn fat" for the football match.

"Athletes are solely responsible for what goes into their bodies," Ukad director of operations Pat Myhill said. "They should never assume that something is safe to take without checking it first.

"There are potentially damaging side effects to using anabolic agents, such as clenbuterol, not just to an athlete's career and their sport but to their own health. It is simply not worth the risk."