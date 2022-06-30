Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Sam Royle (centre) captained St Helens against Castleford earlier this season

Academy product back-rower Sam Royle has signed a one-year contract extension with St Helens.

The 22-year-old has played five senior games for Saints having progressed through the age groups.

Royle has also captained the club at scholarship, academy, reserve and first-team level, having skippered the side at Castleford earlier this season.

"I want to keep improving and push my way into the team," ex-Thatto Heath amateur Royle told the club website.

"I was really proud to get the opportunity to captain the first team and it wasn't expected. It was a massive moment for me and my family and it was a bit of payback to them for all their hard work with me too."