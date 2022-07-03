Super League: Wakefield Trinity 22-46 Wigan - Warriors score eight tries in big away win to return to second
|Betfred Super League
|Wakefield (12) 22
|Tries: Jowitt 2, Pitts, Evans Goals: Lino 3
|Wigan (28) 46
|Tries: Pearce-Paul 2, French 2, Miski 2, Marshall, Farrell Goals: Smith 7
Wigan climbed to within two points of Super League leaders St Helens, scoring eight tries to win at Wakefield.
Warriors were 16-0 up inside 14 minutes after tries for Kai Pearce-Paul, Liam Marshall and Liam Farrell.
Max Jowitt and Jay Pitts hit back for Trinity with tries converted by Mason Lino, as the hosts got back to 12-18.
But Bevan French and Abbas Miski both crossed twice, winger Liam Marshall went over and there was a second too for Pearce-Paul.
Wakefield rallied with two more tries after the break from Jowitt and new winger Kyle Evans, but they were well beaten by a Wigan side who hopped back above Saints' Saturday conquerors Catalans Dragons into second place.
More to follow.
Wakefield: Jowitt; ,Evans, Croft, Hall, Murphy; Lino, Miller; Arona, Hood, Whitbread, Pitts, Ashurst, Batchelor.
Interchanges: Crowther, Fifita, Tanginoa, Butler.
Wigan: French; Miski, Isa, Pearce-Paul, Marshall; Field, Smith; Singleton, Powell, Byrne, Farrell, Bateman, Shorrocks.
Interchanges: Bibby, Mago, Partington, Havard.
Referee: Chris Kendall.