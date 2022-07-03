Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Abbas Miski scored his two tries either side of the break at Belle Vue

Betfred Super League Wakefield (12) 22 Tries: Jowitt 2, Pitts, Evans Goals: Lino 3 Wigan (28) 46 Tries: Pearce-Paul 2, French 2, Miski 2, Marshall, Farrell Goals: Smith 7

Wigan climbed to within two points of Super League leaders St Helens, scoring eight tries to win at Wakefield.

Warriors were 16-0 up inside 14 minutes after tries for Kai Pearce-Paul, Liam Marshall and Liam Farrell.

Max Jowitt and Jay Pitts hit back for Trinity with tries converted by Mason Lino, as the hosts got back to 12-18.

But Bevan French and Abbas Miski both crossed twice, winger Liam Marshall went over and there was a second too for Pearce-Paul.

Wakefield rallied with two more tries after the break from Jowitt and new winger Kyle Evans, but they were well beaten by a Wigan side who hopped back above Saints' Saturday conquerors Catalans Dragons into second place.

Wakefield: Jowitt; ,Evans, Croft, Hall, Murphy; Lino, Miller; Arona, Hood, Whitbread, Pitts, Ashurst, Batchelor.

Interchanges: Crowther, Fifita, Tanginoa, Butler.

Wigan: French; Miski, Isa, Pearce-Paul, Marshall; Field, Smith; Singleton, Powell, Byrne, Farrell, Bateman, Shorrocks.

Interchanges: Bibby, Mago, Partington, Havard.

Referee: Chris Kendall.