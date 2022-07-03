Close menu

Super League: Wakefield Trinity 22-46 Wigan - Warriors score eight tries in big away win to return to second

Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Abbas Miski scored his two tries either side of the break at Belle Vue
Betfred Super League
Wakefield (12) 22
Tries: Jowitt 2, Pitts, Evans Goals: Lino 3
Wigan (28) 46
Tries: Pearce-Paul 2, French 2, Miski 2, Marshall, Farrell Goals: Smith 7

Wigan climbed to within two points of Super League leaders St Helens, scoring eight tries to win at Wakefield.

Warriors were 16-0 up inside 14 minutes after tries for Kai Pearce-Paul, Liam Marshall and Liam Farrell.

Max Jowitt and Jay Pitts hit back for Trinity with tries converted by Mason Lino, as the hosts got back to 12-18.

But Bevan French and Abbas Miski both crossed twice, winger Liam Marshall went over and there was a second too for Pearce-Paul.

Wakefield rallied with two more tries after the break from Jowitt and new winger Kyle Evans, but they were well beaten by a Wigan side who hopped back above Saints' Saturday conquerors Catalans Dragons into second place.

More to follow.

Wakefield: Jowitt; ,Evans, Croft, Hall, Murphy; Lino, Miller; Arona, Hood, Whitbread, Pitts, Ashurst, Batchelor.

Interchanges: Crowther, Fifita, Tanginoa, Butler.

Wigan: French; Miski, Isa, Pearce-Paul, Marshall; Field, Smith; Singleton, Powell, Byrne, Farrell, Bateman, Shorrocks.

Interchanges: Bibby, Mago, Partington, Havard.

Referee: Chris Kendall.

