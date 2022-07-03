Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Jack Ormondroyd scored two of Salford's four second-half tries to stun Warrington

Betfred Super League Warrington (6) 24 Tries: Clark, Ratchford, Widdop, Thewlis Goals: Ratchford 4 Salford (8) 32 Tries: Ormondroyd 2, Williams, Cross, Atkin, Brierley Goals: Sneyd 4

Salford Red Devils scored four late tries as they turned the game around for a second time to win at fellow Super League strugglers Warrington.

Having led 8-0 after Rhys Williams and Dean Cross crossed, Salford conceded four tries either side of the break.

Stefan Ratchford, Gareth Widdop and Josh Thewlis scored for Wire, to add to Daryl Clark's first-half try.

But Salford came from 24-8 down to win with tries from Jack Ormondroyd (2), Chris Atkin and Ryan Brierley.

It had looked like Wire would take full advantage of a yellow card for England international Kallum Watkins on the stroke of half-time when they scored 12 points against Salford's 12 men.

But the hosts, who had Jake Wardle and Greg Minikin making their debuts, collapsed in the final quarter.

Watkins did brilliantly to get his pass away in the tackle and that set up the chance for the supporting Atkin to force his way over.

Marc Sneyd, who had missed his first two conversion attempts, kicked the goal to cut Warrington's lead to 10 points with 25 minutes remaining.

But it was then two tries in three minutes from Ormondroyd which turned the game decisively for Salford.

Sneyd converted both to put the Red Devils 26-24 ahead - and, with time almost up, there was more to come.

Full-back Brierley went racing in under the posts for a try which was again converted by Sneyd - to lift Salford to seventh in the table.

They go two points clear of Daryl Powell's Warrington, who remain 10th and have won just six of their 17 games this term.

Warrington: Widdop; Minikin, Wrench, Wardle, Thewlis; Mata'utia, Ratchford; Mulhern, D Clark, Cooper, Currie, Holmes, Davis.

Interchanges: Bullock, Walker, Harrison, Mikaele.

Salford: Brierley; Sio, Cross, Lafai, Williams; Croft, Sneyd, Ormondroyd, Ackers, Gerrard, Livett, Watkins, Akauola.

Interchanges: Atkin, Costello, Luckley, Dupree.

Referee: Robert Hicks.