Ryan Hampshire has made five Super League appearances for Cas since re-signing for the club in March

Castleford half-back Ryan Hampshire faces a long lay-off after confirmation that he has suffered an ACL injury.

The 27-year-old former Wigan, Leigh & Wakefield Trinity player sustained the injury in last Sunday's defeat by Catalans Dragons.

"It is really unfortunate for Rocky," said Cas boss Lee Radford.

"He's been really good for us but unfortunately it is part of the sport we play. We'll do right by him and he will be in good hands in his recovery."

Hampshire, who first joined Cas on loan from Wigan in 2016, returned to Wheldon Road in March.