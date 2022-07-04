Close menu

Michael McIlorum: Catalans Dragons hooker banned for three games for high tackle

Michael McIlorum started Catalans' win against St Helens on Saturday
Catalans Dragons hooker Michael McIlorum has been banned for three games for a high tackle following their narrow Super League win over St Helens.

His teammate Dylan Napa faces a ban of three to five games once a tribunal assesses a grade D charge of striking.

Fellow Dragons player Sam Kasiano has been given a one-game ban of his own for a dangerous tackle.

Meanwhile, Saints' Matty Lees was also banned for one game after receiving a charge of a high tackle.

Elsewhere, Hull FC's Kane Evans, Ligi Sao and Jordan Johnstone were both given two-game bans following their 62-16 home thrashing by Leeds Rhinos.

Evans' charge relates to a high tackle with Sao was given his penalty notice for a charge of other contrary behaviour, while Johnstone's ban was for a dangerous throw in Saturday's defeat.

Castleford pair Nathan Massey and Paul McShane were given a one-game ban each following their win against Huddersfield on Friday.

