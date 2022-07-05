Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Josh Simm scored twice for St Helens against Hull FC at the MKM Stadium earlier this season

Hull FC have signed Jack Walker, Josh Simm and Ellis Longstaff on loan before Sunday's Magic Weekend derby against Hull KR.

Full-back Walker, 22, has made 80 appearances for Leeds Rhinos and joins for the rest of the season.

Simm, 21, joins from St Helens on an initial two-week loan and scored twice for Saints against Hull FC this term.

Back rower Longstaff, 20, joins for three weeks from Warrington, where he has played six league games in 2022.

"We're pleased to be able to add three hungry players with Super League experience to our roster ahead of this weekend's game," boss Brett Hodgson said.

"We're obviously doing it tough at the moment in terms of injuries and suspensions, but these three players will bring us some quality in the areas that we are lacking bodies."