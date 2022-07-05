Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Jake Trueman scored 32 tries in 103 appearances for Castleford Tigers

Hull FC have signed Castleford Tigers half-back Jake Trueman on a three-year deal for the 2023 season.

The 23-year-old suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury in the Tigers' win over Huddersfield last week and will miss the rest of the campaign.

"I like the way Brett [Hodgson] said he wants his team to play. I'm excited about playing behind a big pack like Hull's," he told the club website. external-link

"I was really keen to come here because of plans both on and off the field."