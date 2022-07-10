Warrington winger Josh Thewlis's interception try straight after the restart quickly snuffed out any hopes of a Catalans comeback

Betfred Super League Catalans (6) 10 Tries: Langi, Tomkins Goals: Tomkins Warrington (24) 36 Tries: Widdop, Wardle, Nicholson, Ratchford, Thewlis, Williams Goals: Ratchford 6

Warrington enjoyed their biggest and best Super League win of the season as they pulled off a Magic Weekend upset to beat Catalans Dragons on Tyneside.

Despite the early loss of Gareth Widdop after his third-minute try, Wire led 24-6 at the break with tries from new boys Jake Wardle, teenager Matty Nicholson and Stefan Ratchford.

Sam Tomkins bolstered Samisoni Langi's first-half try for well-beaten Dragons.

But George Williams went over to add to Josh Thewlis's early second-half score.

Warrington will await the full extent of the injury suffered by England international Widdop, who is understood to have suffered a dislocated shoulder in the process of scoring.

On a swelteringly hot afternoon at St James' Park, watched by a total weekend audience in excess of 60,000, Catalans ought to have felt right at home, given the weather they generally enjoy back home in the south of France.

They spanked Warrington 40-8 out in Perpignan back on 14 May. But that was right in the middle of Wire's inconsistent start to the season - and there have been growing signs that Daryl Powell's side are back on the up again.

Langi barged over from dummy half to cancel out Widdop's try and Tomkins landed the kick to fire Catalans in front. But a costly fumble from Arthur Romano let in Wardle to regain Warrington the lead - and they were never headed again,

Stefan Ratchford's 10th Magic Weekend try is a total matched only by Hull KR's former Leeds winger Ryan Hall

Teenager Nicholson scored on his debut, only to be denied an instant second when he was held up by Matt Whitley over the line, then the usually faultless Man of Steel Tomkins crucially fluffed former Wigan team-mate Williams' kick-through, allowing Ratchford to dart over for try number four.

Having gone in 24-6 up, that may have caused concern among Wire fans who had seen their side lose 32-24 last time out to Salford after being 24-up.

But Powell's men maintained their momentum when Thewlis charged three quarters of the length of the field to send his side four scores clear.

Catalans, a shadow of the side that beat leaders St Helens in France last weekend, got a try back through Tomkins, his second try of the season.

But they then lost captain Ben Garcia to a head injury assessment before Warrington rounded it off when a move begun by Thomas Mikaele ended in Williams surging through to touch down, improved by Ratchford's sixth successful kick.

Catalans: Tomkins; Romano, May, Langi, Yaha; Pearce, Drinkwater; Dudson, Da Costa, Goudemand, Whitley, Jullien, Garcia.

Interchanges: Seguier, Laguerre, Le Cam, Chan.

Warrington: Widdop; Thewlis, Mata'utia, Wardle, Ashton; Ratchford, Williams; Mulhern, D Clark, Harrison, Currie, Nicholson, J Clark.

Interchanges: Holmes, Bullock, Dean, Mikaele.

Referee: Jack Smith.