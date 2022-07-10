Ellis Longstaff's two tries came in five early second-half minutes on Tyneside

Betfred Super League Hull KR (14) 28 Tries: Lewis 3, Parcell, Wood, Keinhorst Goals: Coote 2 Hull FC (14) 34 Tries: Longstaff 2, Wynne, Lovodua, Simm Goals: Gale 7

Hull FC just edged a Magic Weekend derby classic despite being outscored six tries to five in Newcastle.

Luke Gale kicked all his seven goals from seven on an evening when Lachlan Coote could only make two of his count.

In a topsy-turvy game of ever-changing leads, luckless Hull KR half-back Mikey Lewis grabbed a well-taken hat-trick yet still ended on the losing side.

But on-loan Ellis Longstaff settled it with a double - capped by his late try-saving tackle on Elliot Minchella.

It was 14-14 at the break, with three Rovers tries for Matt Parcell, Sam Wood, Lewis cancelled out by Connor Wynne and Joe Lovodua - and the more accurate boot of Hull half-back Gale.

But the try count then increased after the break.

Warrington forward ELongstaff scored two converted tries in five minutes, only for Rovers to peg them back again with tries from Jimmy Keinhorst and Lewis.

Lewis then got his hat-trick before on-loan Josh Simm's try put Hull back in front but then came Minchella's late disallowed try, thanks to an amazing recovery tackle by Longstaff.

It was their fourth disallowed try of the evening - and Gale's second penalty saw Brett Hodgson's home, while condemning interim boss Danny McGuire's Rovers to a seventh defeat in eight games.

Mikey Lewis grabbed half of Hull KR's six Magic Weekend tries at St James' Park, Newcastle

In front of a 25,333 crowd, taking the two-day aggregate to 62,154 at St James' Park, it was very frustrating for McGuire in this first game since Tony Smith was stood down as boss.

Already without eight regulars, he handed a debut to 17-year-old prop Zach Fishwick, before suffering another blow when second rower Frankie Halton was forced off with a suspected fractured collarbone four minutes in.

Hull, without 12 injured senior players had drafted in loan signings Jack Walker, Simm and Longstaff, as well as giving Super League debuts to Matty Laidlaw and Charlie Severs.

But, from the moment Gale gave Hull the lead with a seventh-minute penalty, the scoring barely stopped, Robins hooker Matt Parcell getting the first of the game's 11 tries when he somehow snaked out an arm to score.

Lewis and wingers Will Tate and Ben Crooks all had tries disallowed for Rovers before centre Wynne and stand-off Lovodua scored for Hull to make it 14-4. But Rovers hit back with two tries in the last four minutes of the first half, centre Sam Wood squeezing over out wide after taking Coote's pass before Lewis collected his own grubber kick to score.

Hull regained the lead within a minute of the restart when Longstaff finished off a break by Simm, before then touching down Gale's pinpoint kick.

But Rovers substitute Keinhorst forced his way over after Parcell had been brought down just short, before Lewis grabbed his second from Minchella's offload.

Coote could only convert one of them but, with Hull down to 12 men when prop Brad Fash was sinbinned for a crusher tackle on Parcell, Lewis showed good footwork to complete his hat-trick and put Rovers back in front.

On 66 minutes, the lead then changed hands for a fourth time when Hull winger Darnell McIntosh set up Simm to score, followed by Minchella's disallowed try, which was adjudged a knock-on under pressure from Longstaff - and Gale had the final word with a 40-metre penalty to confirm his side's rise back up to fifth in the table.

Hull KR interim coach Danny McGuire told BBC Radio Humberside:

"I'm obviously disappointed, no one likes losing but I'm really proud of the players, I thought the effort across the board was outstanding and that's all you can ask for as a coach.

"I asked for bags of effort and commitment and I thought they had that in bucketloads.

"We've got to pay them a bit of credit as they worked hard. Brett's had it tough at times and he's a good fella. Our lads did the jersey proud and that's all I can ask for."

Hull FC boss Brett Hodgson told BBC Radio Humberside:

"It was brilliant. It wasn't all pretty, our boys have been up against a lot of adversity at the moment and I thought the boys who [came on loan] from different clubs did outstanding.

"There were a couple of defensive elements with the new boys we need to improve but we haven't had time to do that yet. We played a team that threw caution to the wind. They're a dangerous attacking team.

"We'll enjoy this today. It's been a tough six weeks but hopefully we're back on track."

Hull KR: Coote; Crooks, Wood, Kenny-Dowall, Tate; Milnes, Lewis; Vete, Parcell, Sims, Hadley, Halton, Minchella.

Interchanges: Litten, Keinhorst, Maher, Fishwick.

Hull: Walker; Simm, Wynne, Griffin, McIntosh; Lovodua, Gale; Satae, Houghton, Fash, Lane, Longstaff, Brown.

Interchanges: Hookem, Laidlaw, Severs, Taylor.

Referee: Chris Kendall