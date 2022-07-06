Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Louis Senior's most prolific season came in 2019 when he scored eight tries in 13 games, including four in one game v Catalans

Huddersfield Giants winger Louis Senior will spend the rest of the 2022 Super League at Hull KR, and complete a permanent move to the Robins in 2023.

The 22-year-old has scored 23 tries in 39 games, including a try in one appearance on loan at Oldham.

However, he has been unable to dislodge either twin Innes or Jermaine McGillvary for a regular start and will later join Hull KR on a two-year deal.

"I needed to change things up," Senior told the club website.

"I'm really happy to be joining Hull KR. I need gametime for my development and I want to consistently be playing Super League to reach my potential."

Giants managing director Richard Thewlis explained the thinking behind the decision: "We did offer Louis a deal for next season but that was rejected in favour of the Rovers, which we fully accept as his right and understand his rationale for doing so.

"The reality is he is not currently playing week in week out and there is an immediate opportunity to bring his Hull KR arrangement forward on a loan basis, which all parties have agreed to."