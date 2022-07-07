Myles Tate played three times while on loan for West Wales Raiders earlier this season

Cornwall have signed former Keighley prop Myles Tate.

The 19-year-old has agreed a two-and-a-half-year deal at the League One club after being released by the Cougars earlier this week.

Tate came up through the academy at Super League side Castleford Tigers and also had a spell at Warrington Wolves.

He had a spell on loan at League One side West Wales Raiders this season and featured against Cornwall in their first-ever win in Llanelli last month.

"This kind of opportunity doesn't come around very often and the challenge of moving down to Cornwall excites me," Tate told the club website. external-link

"I have seen some of the lads say what a great place Cornwall is and how the lifestyle is so different to what rugby players are used to in the north.

"I know that it will be a challenge to adapt but I know that I will get help from the lads at Cornwall, the coaching staff and the people that run the club too.

"By signing until the end of 2024, the club are also giving me an opportunity to further my education away from rugby whilst in Cornwall.

"I'll be moving down in the next couple of weeks and I want to dig in for this season and the next two years after that."