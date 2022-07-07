Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Frankie Halton joined Hull KR from Featherstone

Frankie Halton has signed a two-year contract extension at Hull KR keeping him at the club until the end of the 2025 season.

The 26-year-old was targeted by NRL clubs in Australia but has decided his immediate future lies on Humberside.

He joined Hull KR from Championship side Featherstone Rovers in July 2021.

"I can knuckle down now knowing I'm going to be here for the next few years - I can put all my energy into KR," Halton told the club website. external-link

"I've settled in really well with the team, the club, and the city as well.

"Hull feels like home and I think that's helped me on the pitch too."

The Ireland international second-row made his debut against Wigan in the opening round of the season and has since scored three tries in 15 appearances.

Hull KR are eighth in the Super League ahead of Sunday's derby against Hull FC.