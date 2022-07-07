Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Bowden helped Hull to win successive Challenge Cup finals, against Warrington and Wigan

Struggling Wakefield Trinity have boosted their squad by signing Jorge Taufua and Josh Bowden.

Wing Taufua, who has played for both Samoa and Tonga, joins Trinity from NRL side Manly Sea Eagles.

Prop forward Bowden is also moving to Belle Vue after a 10-year career with Super League rivals Hull FC.

"I'm thankful to Wakefield Trinity for the opportunity to experience life in Super League," said Taufua, who has signed a deal until the end of 2023.

"I just can't wait to get going. I am eager to meet everyone in the squad and club and get to work with them. "

The 30-year-old has spent 10 years with the Sea Eagles, scoring 88 tries in 164 appearances.

Bowden, also 30, featured 181 times for Hull and helped the Black and Whites to win back-to-back Challenge Cups in 2016 and 2017.

He said: "It's been difficult having to wait in the wings recently but now I'm excited about the prospect of getting back on the field.

"I had a phone call about an opportunity to come here and I snapped their hand off really. I'm sure I'll enjoy it."

Trinity are currently 11th in the table, having lost their last two games.