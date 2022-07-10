Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Huddersfield Giants head coach Ian Watson has signed a new four-year deal.

Watson, 45, was originally appointed on a three-year contract when he left Salford Red Devils to join Huddersfield in November 2020.

He still had a season-and-a-half left to run of that deal but has now signed up to stay on until the end of 2026.

After finishing ninth in Super League last season, Watson has the Giants in the top four in 2022 - and they also made it to the Challenge Cup final.

Former Salford, Workington, Swinton, Widnes, Rochdale Hornets, Oldham, Swinton, Halifaxand Leigh hooker/scrum-half Watson had his first coaching job back at Swinton.

He then took charge at Salford in 2014, guided the Red Devils to the Super League Grand Final in 2019, when they lost 23-6 to St Helens, and the Challenge Cup final in 2020, when they lost 17-16 to Leeds at Wembley.

