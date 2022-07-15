Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Bevan French has now scored 18 tries for Wigan Warriors this season, 14 of which have come in the past six games

Betfred Super League Wigan (28) 60 Tries: French 7, Field 2, Marshall, Smith Goals: Smith 8 Hull FC (0) 0

Bevan French scored a Super League record seven tries as Wigan nilled Hull FC to keep pace with leaders St Helens.

French scored early on and Jai Field added to their tally, with French going over three more times before the break.

In the second half the frenzy continued, as French scored a further three tries, with Field running in his second of the evening in between.

Liam Marshall and Harry Smith padded out Wigan's total late on, with Hull unable to muster a single response.

The previous record for most tries scored in a Super League game was held by Lesley Vainikolo, who scored six tries for Bradford Bulls - also against Hull - in 2005.

Wigan's victory means they stay within four points of leaders St Helens, who also nilled Huddersfield in Friday's other Super League fixture.

Hull suffered a blow at the very start as Chris Satae was replaced by Scott Taylor after just 15 seconds for a head injury assessment, following a heavy collision from the game's first carry.

Satae was permitted to return to the field but his return was short-lived and he was swiftly withdrawn again.

The tale of the first half was a stunning showing from French, who continued his brilliant recent form for the Cherry and Whites.

His 33-minute hat-trick was his second in five games and his seven-try haul brought his tally for the season to 18.

The Australian's first came via an assist from Field as he dived in at the corner, and the pair linked up again for his second of the evening.

Field had time to run the length of the field before once again setting up French for his hat-trick try, with his fourth coming via a fumble from Jack Walker.

French and Field formed a formidable double act again for French's sixth while he was withdrawn to a standing ovation after his seventh, which set the record for most tries scored by a player in a Super League fixture.

Away from Wigan's try-scoring prowess, referee Robert Hicks celebrated his 300th Super League game, 12 years after officiating his first top-flight match.

Wigan: Field, French, Isa, Bibby, Marshall, Cust, Smith, Byrne, Powell, Havard, Farrell, Pearce-Paul, Smithies.

Interchanges: Mago, Ellis, Partington, O'Neill.

Hull FC: Walker, Simm, Vulikijapani, Griffin, McIntosh, Lovadua, Gale, Satae, Houghton, Fash, Lane, Longstaff, Brown.

Interchanges: Hookem, Laidlaw, Severs, Taylor.

Referee: Robert Hicks.