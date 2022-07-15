Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Jason Qareqare (centre) produced another superb score for Castleford as evidence of his talents

Betfred Super League Castleford (23) 35 Tries: Olpherts 2, Richardson, Evalds, Qareqare, Sutcliffe Goals: Richardson 5 Drop-goal: Richardson Warrington (0) 22 Tries: Currie, Ashton, D. Clark, Holmes Goals: Ratchford 3

Castleford overcame Cheyse Blair's red card to beat Warrington and spoil former boss Daryl Powell's first return to the Mend-a-Hose Jungle.

Four first-half tries blew Warrington away, with Derrell Olpherts, Danny Richardson and Niall Evalds scoring.

Jason Qareqare powered over to extend the lead, before Ben Currie, Matty Ashton and Daryl Clark gave Wire hope.

Alex Sutcliffe's score ensured Blair's dismissal would not be costly, despite Oli Holmes' late consolation.

Powell was brought to Warrington to deliver silverware but his first season looks like it will be an empty-handed one, and this loss is damaging as they missed the chance to gain ground on their opponents in the top six.

Whether it was the emotion of Powell's return or the desperate need for points in the push for the play-offs that proved the inspiration, Castleford produced a white-hot performance in soaring temperatures to stamp their own credentials.

Eden, filling in at stand-off, was imperious early on, delivering two perfect cut-out balls to put Olpherts away on the left.

Richardson tracked a kick from captain Paul McShane to score as the Wire failed to react before dropping a one-pointer after the skipper's 40-20, and Evalds polished off a slick inside-outside move just before the break to delight the home crowd.

Qareqare stepped off the bench and stepped through the cover to add a fifth try, but Lee Radford's side were left to play with 12 for 20 minutes after Blair's dismissal for a high tackle with the forearm on Josh Thewlis.

By contrast, Warrington lacked the energy and intensity that marked their Magic Weekend win over Catalans in a miserable first half, and took almost an hour to post points and find a groove.

George Williams tried to generate some promising attack around the ruck, threading a kick for Currie's try, and the second-rower then turned provider for the pacey Ashton to stream through.

Ex-Tigers Clark and Holmes crossed to give the sizeable contingent of Wire fans on the Railway End something to cheer, without meaningfully cutting into the deficit.

But ultimately, an exasperated Powell was left to rue a sloppy start at a ground where he enjoyed eight-and-a-half years as Tigers boss.

Castleford: Evalds; Olpherts, Blair, Fonua, Faraimo; Eden, Richardson; Griffin, McShane, Lawler, Edwards, Mellor, Westerman.

Interchanges: Sutcliffe, Smith, Matagi, Qareqare.

Sent off: Blair (60).

Warrington: Ratchford; Thewlis, Mata'utia, Wardle, Ashton; Williams, Dean; Mulhern, D Clark, Harrison, Currie, Nicholson, Holmes.

Interchanges: Mikaele, Bullock, J Clark, Wrench.

Referee: Liam Moore.